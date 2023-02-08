Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.