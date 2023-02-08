Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
