Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,958 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,535,000.

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,376.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,809,964 shares in the company, valued at $51,131,483. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,010.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 166,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,376.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,809,964 shares in the company, valued at $51,131,483. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 410,991 shares of company stock worth $12,320,058 in the last ninety days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

