Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,021 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after buying an additional 416,091 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

