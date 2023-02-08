Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,818,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,205,000 after acquiring an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 571,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,922,000 after acquiring an additional 141,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $250.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.42 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.07.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.