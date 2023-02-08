Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,591 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 788.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 444,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 394,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,732,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,644,000 after purchasing an additional 128,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.2 %

TSLX opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.