Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,744,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $244.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.27 and a 200-day moving average of $230.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.