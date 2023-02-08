State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

