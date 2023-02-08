Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

