Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 626.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,386,000 after buying an additional 399,513 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 40.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 676,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,465,000 after buying an additional 194,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $257.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,099,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.