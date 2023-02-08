Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in CRH by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CRH opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
