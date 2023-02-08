Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in CRH by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

