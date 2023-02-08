Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,783 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,783 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,080 shares of company stock valued at $40,732,946 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.48. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

