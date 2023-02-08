Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Prospect Capital worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $202.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

