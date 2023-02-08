Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,774 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 201,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 487,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 117,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.43. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

