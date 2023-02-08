Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 55.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

