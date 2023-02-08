USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,188 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 608.00%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

