Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

NYSE:JLL opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $264.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.