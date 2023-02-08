Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Burlington Stores worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.32.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $227.70 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $242.23. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.31.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

