Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

See Also

