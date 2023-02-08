State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Vail Resorts worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $805,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $257.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.37.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

