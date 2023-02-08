State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,015 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

NYSE:WHR opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.67.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

