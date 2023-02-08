State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Trading Up 1.2 %

OKTA stock opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $203.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.76.

About Okta

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

