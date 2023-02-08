State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 370 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Axon Enterprise worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 586.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.06 and a beta of 0.84. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day moving average of $151.53.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,827 shares of company stock valued at $66,476,261. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.