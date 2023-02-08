State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,420 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 2.0 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $148.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.66. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

