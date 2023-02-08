State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,780 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OC stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $103.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

