Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on RE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.40.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $355.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $361.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.82.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

