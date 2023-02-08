KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 55,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,431.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,389,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,185,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 55,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,159,431.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,389,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,185,737. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 813,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,821,009 in the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

