State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $105.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.58.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

