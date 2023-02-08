State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 570 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Toro worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 90.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

