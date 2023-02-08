State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.14.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

