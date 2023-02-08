Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Position Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,817 shares of company stock worth $1,740,857 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

DLB opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

