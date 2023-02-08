Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Bowlero Price Performance

NYSE:BOWL opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.24. Bowlero has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $230.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 157.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $140,291.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,859,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 598,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,486,478 in the last 90 days. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $26,555,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bowlero by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth about $5,168,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bowlero by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 441,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,284,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.