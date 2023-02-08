Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Bowlero Price Performance
NYSE:BOWL opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.24. Bowlero has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $230.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 157.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $26,555,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bowlero by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth about $5,168,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bowlero by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 441,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,284,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
