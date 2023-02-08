Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Fidus Investment worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 27.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.
Fidus Investment Stock Performance
Fidus Investment stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.53. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $21.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
