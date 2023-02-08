Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Fidus Investment worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 27.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Fidus Investment stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.53. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Fidus Investment

FDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.