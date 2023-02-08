Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.14 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,247,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Masco by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Masco by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,100 shares of company stock worth $7,517,696 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

