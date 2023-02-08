Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equifax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after buying an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 803.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after buying an additional 449,905 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
