Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,037 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,688,000 after acquiring an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,742,000 after buying an additional 709,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,888,000 after buying an additional 155,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,382,000 after buying an additional 398,730 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.