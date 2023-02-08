AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Position Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,919 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of AerCap worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

