Westpac Banking Corp Sells 65,314 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,314 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.21% of Nomad Foods worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.52 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

