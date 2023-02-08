Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after buying an additional 517,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after buying an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after acquiring an additional 417,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $199.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

