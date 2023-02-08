USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.1 %

DAL opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.