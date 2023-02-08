Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,877 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.