Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

