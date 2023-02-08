Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 45.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 128.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.2 %

Best Buy stock opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.