SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after buying an additional 624,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after acquiring an additional 783,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,436,000 after acquiring an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,404,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $293.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.28. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

