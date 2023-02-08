Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,517,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average of $112.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

