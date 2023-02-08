Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.94 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,002,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after buying an additional 88,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,556,000 after buying an additional 89,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.47 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.05. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.