EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,683 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.98%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

