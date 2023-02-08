Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,270,000 after purchasing an additional 991,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after acquiring an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,034,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Shares of BFAM opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.22.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.