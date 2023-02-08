Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $103.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

