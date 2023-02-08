Westpac Banking Corp Sells 44,757 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,757 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

