MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.09.

MKTX stock opened at $355.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.38 and a 200-day moving average of $271.10. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $390.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

